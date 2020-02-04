James Palmer: Drops 20 from bench in G League
Palmer scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist and one steal in Saturday's G League loss to Iowa.
Despite not starting, Palmer logged the fourth-most minutes on the team with 27. He bounced back in a big way after scoring just two points the last time out.
