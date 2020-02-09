Palmer posted 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

Palmer has been hot lately, putting up three games of 20 points or more in his last four outings. The 23-year-old still struggles with consistency, however, as he has also failed to put up more than six in two of his last four.