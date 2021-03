Palmer notched 26 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's win over Westchester.

Palmer is having a down year compared to the 2019-20 G League season, when he averaged 19.1 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. Palmer has scored in double digits in all but one game this season, though, so at the very least he's been consistent when it comes to his scoring ways.