James Palmer: Leads team again win loss
Palmer scored 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT), one rebound, five assists, and two steals during Sunday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Palmer once again led the team in points but didn't come close to his usual 5.2 rebounds per game. He'll look to keep cruising Thursday against Windy CIty.
