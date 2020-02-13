James Palmer: Paces team in G League loss
Palmer scored 24 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in Tuesday's G League loss to the Hustle.
With 53 points over his last two games, Palmer has led Agua Caliente in scoring both times. As a result of those efforts, he's back averaging more than 20 points per game once again.
