James Palmer: Returns with nine points
Palmer scored nine points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added one rebound and one assist during Tuesday's G League loss to the Vipers.
Palmer had missed Agua Caliente's last three contests with a knee problem, but he returned to play 17 minutes Tuesday. Through 12 G League games this season, the 23-year-old is averaging 21.7 points and 33.8 minutes per game. He'll likely up his minutes soon.
