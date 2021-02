Palmer notched 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss against Lakeland.

Palmer has scored at least 15 points in five of his last six games and pushed his streak of games with at least 10 points to six outings. His scoring ability, and his capacity to stuff the stat sheet on a regular basis, make him a reliable fantasy asset across most formats.