Palmer notched 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's loss against Delaware.

Palmer's numbers have been on the rise, as he started the season with a nine-point performance but has now scored at least 15 points in back-to-back games. He should remain one of the team's biggest offensive threats, especially while Amir Coffey remains with the Clippers in the NBA.