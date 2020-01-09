James Palmer: Sits out with knee problem
Palmer missed Tuesday's loss to the Stars with a knee issue.
There has been no news regarding how or when Palmer got hurt, nor how severe the issue is. He'll try to return for Thursday's matchup with Iowa.
