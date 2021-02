Palmer notched 15 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Friday's win over Iowa.

Palmer was one of three Agua Caliente players that ended with 15 points, but he struggled badly with his shot and needed a volume-based night to end up as one of the team's top performers. The shooting woes are real for Palmer early in the season, as he has made just six of 24 shots from the field through his first two games.