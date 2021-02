Palmer had 17 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Palmer was one of seven Agua Caliente players that recorded 10 or more points, and he ended as the team's second-highest scorer behind Amir Coffey, who ended with 19 points. Palmer has scored in double digits in nine straight contests and is averaging 16.3 points per contest.