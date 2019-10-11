James Palmer: Waived by Clippers
Palmer was let go by the Clippers on Friday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Palmer was brought on with an Exhibit 10 contract in early August. While he didn't do enough in training camp and preseason to secure a final roster spot with the Clippers, he may be able to latch on with the organization's G League affiliate, the Ontario Agua Caliente Clippers.
