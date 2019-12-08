Southerland agreed to a contract with the Yokohama B-Corsairs of the Japanese bj League, Sportando.com reports.

Southerland most recently appeared in the NBA during the 2013-2014 season, during which he averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes across four games split between the Hornets and Pelicans. He most recently played in the G-League, averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.2 minutes per game for the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2017-18 season.