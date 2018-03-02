Southerland recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Wednesday's 125-116 win over the Hustle.

Since being acquired on Feb. 13, Southerland has settled in nicely with South Bay's offense, as Wednesday's outing was his third straight game over the 18-point mark. The third-year forward out of Syracuse is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds during his third year in the G-League.