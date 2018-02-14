Southerland was traded from Santa Cruz to South Bay on Tuesday in exchange for the returning rights to Scott Wood and a 2018 first-round pick, Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders reports.

Southerland's last NBA action came back in 2013 and he's since bounced around between international leagues and the G-League. Most recently, he's spent time with Santa Cruz of the G-League, playing in 34 games, while posting averages of 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 27.4 minutes. However, following Tuesday's trade, the 27-year-old will be on his way to South Bay, where he'll look to further his profile in hopes of an NBA call-up later this season.