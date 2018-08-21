James Webb: To play in Germany
Webb will play for German club Telekom Baskets Bonn this season, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Webb appeared in 10 games for the Nets last season, averaging 1.6 points and 2.4 boards in 12.0 minutes. Most of his time was spent in the G-League, where he started just over half his appearances and posted 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per tilt. He'll head to Germany to presumably refine his skillset in hopes of making it back to the NBA.
