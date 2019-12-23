James White: Agrees to terms with Italian club

White agreed to terms with Virtus Roma of the Italian A League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

White will join Virtus Roma for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The veteran guard most recently played for Baltur Cento, another Italian team, where he averaged 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34.5 minutes across 26 games in the 2018-19 season.