James White: Agrees to terms with Italian club
White agreed to terms with Virtus Roma of the Italian A League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
White will join Virtus Roma for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The veteran guard most recently played for Baltur Cento, another Italian team, where he averaged 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34.5 minutes across 26 games in the 2018-19 season.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...