Wiseman was selected by the Warriors with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Wiseman is a great athlete at the center position, and he stands at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. During his three collegiate appearances at Memphis, he averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes. Aside from his defense and rebounding, Wiseman's initial role on the Warriors will likely be that of a screen and roller who can finish around the basket with good touch, not to mention lob dunks. He also has the upside to develop into a post-up option and maybe a mid-range jumpshooter. As a rookie for Golden State, Wiseman should be expected to start at center right away and likely see around 30 minutes per game.