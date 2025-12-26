site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: james-wiseman-waived-by-indiana-510199 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
James Wiseman: Waived by Indiana
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Pacers waived Wiseman on Friday.
Wiseman signed a 10-day contract back on Dec. 20, so he won't finish out his short-term deal. He made a total of three appearances during this stint, totaling 37 minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories