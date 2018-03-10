Young tallied 34 points (12-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist during Friday's 113-110 road loss at Fort Wayne.

The former Kentucky guard lead all G League scorers Friday on his way to the 34 points in the loss. Young has been a steady offensive contributor with Delaware this season, scoring mainly past the 20-point mark in a variety of ways. Currently, the 22-year-old is averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds across 35 games played.