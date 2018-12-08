James Young: Out Friday
Young (elbow) did not play in Friday's loss to Raptors 905.
Young had been one of the team's premiere scorers, averaging 21.4 points and 34.4 minutes per game. Jaylen Morris and Michael Qualls filled in at the respective forward positions, but it remains to be seen if Young will miss more time.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...