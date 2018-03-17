Young missed Friday's narrow 124-122 win over Greensboro due to a knee injury.

Young's knee injury was significant enough to keep him out of Friday's victory, but Delaware's next game is Friday which should allow him enough time to fully recover. The former Kentucky guard is contributing a fabulous 20.4 points and 5.1 rebounds this season for Delaware.

