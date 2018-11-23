James Young: Scores 25 points
Young posted 25 points, five rebounds, one assists and two blocked shots in the loss Wednesday to the Drive.
Young has seen a healthy share of the minutes since joining the Herd this offseason, averaging 34 across the first seven games. Wednesday's contest was no different in that regard, but Young's 25 points were easily one of his best outings of the young season.
