Wilson is set to sign with Fiat Torino in Italy, Sportando reports.

Wilson spent the 2017-18 campaign on a two-way contract with the Clippers, seeing action in 15 games and posting respectable averages of 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers across 18.3 minutes. However, he was let go after the season and has struggled to field interest heading into the upcoming campaign, so he'll head back overseas for another stint in Italy. Wilson is no stranger to Fiat Torino, as he took part in 30 games with the Italian club during the 2016-17 season and averaged 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.8 minutes. The deal reportedly includes a potential opt out to rejoin the NBA, so there's a chance he resurfaces in the United States at some point during the upcoming season.