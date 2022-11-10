Pickett posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 win over the Herd.

It's only been two games, but Pickett has emerged as a volume scorer for the Charge while also showing the ability to do other things. He's posted double-digit rebounds and multiple steals in both contests, and as if that wasn't enough, he's also proving to be quite a menace from deep, going 9-for-21 from three-point range in both contests.