Pickett registered 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 42 minutes in Thursday's win over Wisconsin.

It's only been three games into the season, but Pickett is showing improvement compared to his 2021-22 numbers -- he's playing more minutes, and thus, he's experiencing an uptick in most of the major categories. He's been particularly good on the glass, posting double-digit rebound tallies in every game so far.