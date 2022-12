Pickett racked up 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 115-103 win over the Skyforce.

Pickett might have needed 16 shots to score 18 points, but he still delivered a solid stat line due to his activity on the glass and the defensive end. This was his fifth double-double of the season and it was also his third game with multiple blocks. Pickett has also scored at least 18 points in four of his last five outings.