Pickett delivered 24 points (9-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 0-0 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Monday's win over Windy City.

Pickett jumped into the starting lineup due to the fact that both Mamadi Diakite and Sharife Cooper were inactive, and he took advantage of the opportunity to deliver one of his best performances of the campaign. Don't be surprised if Pickett remains in the starting lineup based on how dominant he looked on both ends of the court in this game.