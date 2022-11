Pickett notched 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 42 minutes in Friday's win over Motor City.

Pickett is a guard, but his rebounding ability was on full display in this contest. Even though his shooting figures weren't the best from an efficiency perspective, he still managed to be the only Cleveland player who posted a double-double in the season opener.