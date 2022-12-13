Pickett scored seven points (2-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 39 minutes in Monday's win over Windy City.

Pickett could've easily had a double-double in this game, but he struggled badly with his shot and also got in foul trouble, so he was never able to get things going offensively. His contributions on the glass were a big part of the win, but he needs to be more efficient on offense, because otherwise, players such as Sharife Cooper and Mamadi Diakite end up getting too much responsibility on the scoring side of things.