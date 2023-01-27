Pickett posted 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and five blocks across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over College Park.

Pickett didn't have a good shooting performance, but he still found a way to salvage his fantasy performance after filling out the stat sheet and shining as a defensive presence. Pickett can make an impact on both ends of the court and is averaging a healthy 15.7 points with 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the regular season.