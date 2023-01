Pickett posted 20 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over Greensboro.

Pickett was active on both ends of the court Wednesday, posting solid scoring and rebounding numbers but also contributing defensively. He is averaging 15.7 points per contest in the regular season despite starting in just four of his six appearances so far.