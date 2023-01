Pickett (personal) delivered 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over Windy City.

Pickett has made just five appearances this season, but he's finding ways to make an impact every time he steps on the court. He has scored in double digits in two of his four outings this season.