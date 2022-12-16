Pickett accounted for 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block across 43 minutes in Thursday's loss to Iowa.

Pickett has been one of the best players for the Charge this season, and while he's had subpar performances from time to time, it's worth noting that he has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games. He's averaging 18.6 points per game in 2022-23, and that's an upgrade compared to the numbers he posted during the previous campaign.