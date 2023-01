Pickett delivered 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Monday's win over Westchester.

Pickett came out of nowhere to end up as Cleveland's second-best scorer, as he only trailed Sharife Cooper's 34-point performance in this one. He scored just six points in the regular-season opener and averaged 16.7 points per game in the Showcase earlier this season, so this was likely to be an anomaly rather than an expected norm going forward.