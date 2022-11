Pickett notched 22 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss against Windy City.

Pickett had another excellent performance for the Charge, as he's now scored at least 20 points in three games in a row and in four of his last five appearances. He's averaging 18.9 points per game this season despite shooting under 40 percent both from the field and from three-point range.