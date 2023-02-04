Pickett posted 27 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-13 FT), four rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 43 minutes in Thursday's loss to Raptors 905.

The Charge was extremely shorthanded Thursday since they had eight players available. Seven saw the court, which translated into more minutes and more prominent roles for players that regularly come off the bench or have limited on-court time. Pickett was probably the one that benefited the most from the opportunity, as he led the team in scoring despite the fact the Charge lost by 36 points. He's averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while starting in seven of his 10 appearances so far.