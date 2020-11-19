Green has declined his $5 million player option with the Clippers for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Green played a meaningful role with the Clippers last season. He saw 20.7 minutes per game in 63 contests, averaging 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 threes. The 30-year-old will likely mostly draw interest from competing teams in need of a backup frontcourt option.
