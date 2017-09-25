JaMychal Green: Remains in free-agent limbo
Green, a restricted free agent, has until Oct. 1 to sign the one-year, $2.8 million qualifying offer extended by the Grizzlies earlier this offseason, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
After letting Zach Randolph bolt for Sacramento in the offseason, the Grizzlies are likely still earmarking the starting power forward role for Green, whose status remains in limbo as training camp approaches with no teams having extended an offer sheet to him in free agency. As a result, the Grizzlies have had all the leverage in their negotiations to date with Green, who could miss the first week of camp while his contract situation remains unresolved. Even if declines to accept the qualifying offer, Green could still broker a deal with the Grizzlies at some point before the start of the season, so a return to Memphis still appears to be the most likely outcome.
