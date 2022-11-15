McLaughlin posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists during Thursday's win over the Blue.
McLaughlin recored double figures offensively for a second time in four matchups off the bench. The guard has totaled 36 points for Santa Cruz this year.
