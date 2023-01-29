site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
JaQuori McLaughlin: Remains out Friday
RotoWire Staff
McLaughlin (foot) didn't play in Friday's win over South Bay.
McLaughlin remained on the sidelines due to a left foot injury. It's unclear when the guard will be able to return.
