Jared Brownridge: Another massive output Friday
Brownridge had 39 points (13-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Friday's G League win against College Park.
Despite coming off the bench, Brownridge has seen a major uptick in minutes recently as he's now topped 32 minutes over the past two games. Although the 25-year-old has still been serving as depth, his recent output is encouraging for his role going forward.
