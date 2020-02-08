Jared Brownridge: Another massive output Friday

Brownridge had 39 points (13-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Friday's G League win against College Park.

Despite coming off the bench, Brownridge has seen a major uptick in minutes recently as he's now topped 32 minutes over the past two games. Although the 25-year-old has still been serving as depth, his recent output is encouraging for his role going forward.