Brownridge recorded 29 points (9-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's 130-127 win over Long Island.

Brownridge continued to come off the bench Friday, and he saw plenty of looks from beyond the arc. As a result, he had the team's top scoring total and was one of three players to top 20 points against the Nets. Through the first six games of the season, Brownridge is averaging 18.8 points and 2.0 assists over 27.9 minutes per contest.