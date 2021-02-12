Brownridge posted 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound over 30 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 win over the Mad Ants.

Brownridge came off the bench during the G League season opener, but he still saw plenty of playing time for the Blue Coats. He converted on a team-high four shots from beyond the arc while also leading the team in assists during the win. It's not clear whether he'll claim a spot in the starting lineup during the four-week bubble, but Brownridge should continue to see plenty of run for Delaware.