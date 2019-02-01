Jared Brownridge: Leads Blue Coats bench in loss
Brownridge put up 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Delaware's 119-110 loss to Windy City on Wednesday.
Brownridge did his best to lead Delaware's bench, but the Blue Coats couldn't match the Bulls' bench production. Brownridge did his part as a spark off the bench, scoring a tough 19 points including 4-of-9 from behind the arc, and picking up seven rebounds across 33 minutes of action. Brownridge has been consistent in this role thus far, averaging 14.2 points a game on 40.8 percent field goal shooting, but needs to put up more than just points if he wants to start earning more time off the bench or potentially earn his way into the starting lineup.
