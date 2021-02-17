Brownridge logged 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 127-98 win over Greensboro.

Brownridge has continued to come off the bench for Delaware to begin the 2020-21 G League season, but he's been one of the top contributors and led the team in scoring once again Tuesday. He's been a key force from beyond the arc and shot 55.6 percent from three-point range against the Swarm. Brownridge should remain involved for the Blue Coats going forward, even if he continues to come off the bench.