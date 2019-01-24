Jared Brownridge: Leads team in scoring

Brownridge scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds in the loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Brownridge led the team scoring despite coming off the bench, and actually finished with the second most court time (28 minutes) among Delaware players. The 24-year-old is averaging 13.9 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in his second year with the Blue Coats.