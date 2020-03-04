Jared Brownridge: Logs 16 points off bench
Brownridge had 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Monday's G League win against Capital City.
Brownridge has struggled to generate much output in areas other than scoring this season, but his production from beyond the arc has made him a valuable asset for the Blue Coats this season, as he's made at least three shots from three-point range in eight of his last 10 appearances. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this year.
