Play

Jared Brownridge: Logs productive night

Brownridge had 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

Brownridge tied for the team lead in points Friday as the Blue Coats cruised to a comfortable victory against the Swarm. It was one of his most productive nights of the season as he also managed to tie his season high in both rebounds and assists.

Our Latest Stories