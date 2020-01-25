Jared Brownridge: Logs productive night
Brownridge had 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.
Brownridge tied for the team lead in points Friday as the Blue Coats cruised to a comfortable victory against the Swarm. It was one of his most productive nights of the season as he also managed to tie his season high in both rebounds and assists.
