Brownridge mustered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Monday's 125-107 win over Grand Rapids.

The 28-year-old has played 15 minutes off the bench in back-to-back games. It's unclear why he wasn't playing earlier in the year, but it appears he'll be a member of the bench unit moving forward.